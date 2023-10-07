Why “Suits” is Dominating the Streaming Charts

The hit TV show “Suits” has been consistently topping the streaming charts, and it seems that there are several factors contributing to its success. While the Netflix algorithm may play a role in promoting the show, the initial surge in interest can be attributed to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

A viral video on TikTok showcased a pivotal scene from the first season of “Suits” where Harvey interviews Mike for a job at his law firm, despite Mike lacking a law degree and carrying a briefcase filled with weed. This scene caught the attention of TikTok users and helped generate a renewed interest in the show.

Creator Aaron Korsh believes that the connection viewers feel with the characters is a key factor in the show’s popularity. He explains that people either see themselves in the characters or aspire to be like them. Additionally, “Suits” has an inherent optimism that resonates with audiences, even in the face of sad events. Korsh admits that viewers often become upset when something bad happens to a character on the show.

The timing of “Suits” is also noteworthy. In the current global climate, the show offers a sense of optimism that connects with viewers. Furthermore, the show’s blend of drama and humor adds to its appeal.

It is evident that the combination of TikTok’s viral effect, relatable characters, underlying optimism, and timely nature has created the perfect storm for “Suits” to dominate the streaming charts.

