“Suits Breaks Records as the Top Streaming Title”

Suits, the hit TV series, has once again claimed the number one spot on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10. This marks the show’s 12th week in the top position, breaking the record for the most number one finishes on the chart. Previously, Ozark held the record, but Suits has surpassed it in just 12 weeks.

Nielsen began reporting the Top 10s in 2020, and only 11 streaming titles have managed to stay in the top spot for five weeks or more. Suits has accomplished this feat in a remarkable amount of time. While Ozark achieved the top spot throughout its seasons, Suits has managed to maintain its popularity consistently.

In the week of September 4-10, Netflix’s Virgin River took the number two spot on the overall chart, surpassing One Piece. Virgin River also secured the number two spot on the Streaming Originals list. On the overall chart, Disney+’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid came in at number four, with an impressive 1.4 billion viewing minutes. It also claimed the number one spot for movies. Surprisingly, The Little Mermaid had the highest level of “co-viewing,” with nearly 70% of viewers watching it with someone else. On the other hand, Virgin River had the lowest co-viewing percentage this week, with only 34%.

Additionally, S.W.A.T., a series available on Hulu, Netflix, and Paramount+, entered the top five with its seventh season. This was due to increased viewing after its release on Netflix. Prime Video’s original series, The Wheel of Time, maintained its position at number three with 515 million viewing minutes. Hulu’s original show, Only Murders In The Building, also saw a slight increase in viewership, claiming the fifth spot among originals with 470 million viewing minutes.

Overall, Suits continues to dominate the streaming world, breaking records and captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and characters.

Definitions:

– Nielsen: Nielsen is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides insights into consumer behavior and media consumption.

– Streaming Top 10: The Streaming Top 10 is a list provided Nielsen that ranks the most-watched streaming titles based on viewing minutes.

– Co-viewing: Co-viewing refers to the act of watching a TV show or movie with someone else at the same time.

Source: Nielsen (source URL)