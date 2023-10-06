Suits Becomes the Top Streaming Show for 12 Consecutive Weeks

According to Nielsen’s streaming charts, the legal drama series Suits has claimed the top spot for the most consecutive weeks at number one, surpassing the record set Ozark. While Ozark took four seasons to achieve this, Suits managed to accomplish it in just 12 weeks. The show garnered 2.35 billion viewing minutes in the week ending September 10, surpassing the number two spot, Netflix’s Virgin River, almost 400 million minutes.

This achievement is commendable for a show that ended back in 2019. Suits has been on a roll recently, breaking records with over 3 billion viewing minutes in just two weeks in August. Its popularity on streaming platforms continues to soar, despite its conclusion.

However, the recent success of Suits stands in contrast to the low residuals paid to its writers. Writer and producer Ethan Drogan revealed that he received a mere $259.61 in residuals for his episode “Identity Crisis” last quarter. He further disclosed that NBCUniversal paid the six original Suits writers less than $3,000 to stream their 11 Season 1 episodes on two platforms during the same period.

The Writers Guild of America strike has recently come to an end, raising hopes that Suits writers will receive fairer compensation in the future. The resolution of the strike might influence the future contracts and deals for the show’s writers.

Despite these behind-the-scenes challenges, Suits continues to dominate the streaming charts and attract a dedicated fan base. The series’ success speaks volumes about the online streaming landscape and the enduring appeal of well-crafted legal dramas.

