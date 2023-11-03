Suhana Khan’s Stunning Birthday Look Revealed Ahead of Celebration

While details of Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday bash have been kept under wraps, Suhana Khan’s glamorous pre-party look has taken the internet storm. Prior to the celebration, a video was posted on a social media account belonging to a popular hair salon, showcasing Suhana’s exquisite ensemble and stunning jewelry. The young starlet looked absolutely mesmerizing in a wine-colored gown, accentuated a dazzling diamond necklace and earrings. In the video, she can be seen meticulously getting ready, striking poses, and flashing radiant smiles.

Suhana, known for her striking resemblance to her father, expressed her love for Shah Rukh in another Instagram tribute that featured a series of heartfelt throwback pictures, including snapshots of her brother, Aryan Khan. Her caption simply read, “Love you the most.”

Excitingly, Suhana is preparing for her much-anticipated film debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies,” a modern-day adaptation of the beloved Archie Comics. The film, set for release on December 7th, also stars Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, among other talented actors. Interestingly, “The Archies” marks a special connection between Zoya Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan, as the renowned actor made a cameo appearance in her directorial debut, “Luck By Chance,” back in 2009.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebration attracted a star-studded guest list, including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and MS Dhoni, among others. As fans eagerly await the release of Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, “Dunki,” the actor continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen.

