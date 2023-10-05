Sugro Partners with Suppliers to Send Promotional WhatsApp Messages to Wholesalers’ Customers

Sugro, a buying group in the wholesale sector, has teamed up with suppliers such as Britvic, PepsiCo, and Red Bull to fund promotional WhatsApp messages that will be sent to retail customers of participating members. This collaboration aims to boost sales for wholesalers and provide them with a share of the revenues generated from the WhatsApp messages.

Sugro has been impressed with the high engagement delivered b2b.store’s communications solution, which led to the endorsement of the platform earlier this year. Now, Sugro has recognized the opportunity to leverage b2b.store to send supplier promotions directly to the customers of its wholesalers.

Yulia Pettit, Sugro’s head of commercial and marketing, stated, “By launching our own messaging capability that will funnel through to our wholesalers’ retail customers, we’re creating something that will benefit every step of the supply chain.”

B2B WhatsApp has been gaining popularity in the wholesale sector due to its high read rates, surpassing other communication channels like email and SMS. This attribute makes it an ideal platform for sharing promotions, advice, and business updates directly with customers. The messages can also redirect customers to further resources or an e-commerce environment to place orders.

Rob Mannion, CEO of b2b.store, commended Sugro for being one of the first to embrace this approach. He believes that this collaboration will be a win-win for wholesalers and suppliers, creating a highly engaged channel for communication and potentially even influencing purchase decisions.

As Sugro continues to expand its audience and scale, more wholesalers are being encouraged to sign up and receive their messages. This partnership highlights the growing interest in B2B WhatsApp and its potential to revolutionize communication strategies within the wholesale industry.

