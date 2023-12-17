Suge Knight Claims Social Media Accounts Hacked Imposters

Summary: Suge Knight, currently serving a 28-year sentence, has asserted that his social media accounts have been hacked and taken over imposters. While behind bars, Knight still manages his Instagram but claims that his Facebook and Twitter accounts were compromised. The hackers have been posting viral content, including feuds with former Death Row artists like Snoop Dogg and Diddy. Knight believes that the imposter is out to tarnish his reputation and has even shared clips from his legitimate podcast. Despite some posts being removed, the imposter continues to create unneeded stress in Knight’s life. Knight wants the accounts locked or eradicated to prevent further unauthorized access.

Despite being incarcerated, Knight maintains communication with the outside world through his Collect Call With Suge Knight Podcast, where he recently shared stories about working with artists like Roger Troutman and 2Pac. He recalled bringing in Troutman to collaborate on the iconic anthem “California Love” and generously supporting him financially during a difficult time. Knight emphasized the impact Troutman’s contribution had on the song and even provided additional funds for his appearance in the music video.

Infamous for founding Death Row Records, Suge Knight finds himself behind bars due to a tragic incident where he ran over and killed Terry Carter, a consultant on the N.W.A biopic, “Straight Outta Compton.” Knight was reportedly displeased with how he was portrayed in the film, leading to the unfortunate altercation.

While Knight strives to maintain his online presence and share his perspective, the ongoing battle against imposters takes a toll on his well-being as he navigates his time in prison.