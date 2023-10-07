SUGA’s Solo Song ‘The Last’ Reaches 100 Million Streams on Spotify

SUGA, the leader and front-man of the South Korean boy group BTS, has achieved a new milestone on Spotify. His solo song ‘The Last’ from his first mixtape ‘Agust D’ has reached 100 million streams on the popular music streaming platform. This marks SUGA’s ninth song to surpass this impressive mark.

In joining the ranks of EXO and (G)I-DLE, SUGA now stands as the fifth Korean act with the most songs over 100 million streams on Spotify, with a total of nine songs. Other Korean acts with more than nine songs over 100 million streams on Spotify include BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, and TWICE.

SUGA is widely recognized for his exceptional rap skills and his involvement in writing, producing, and composing songs for BTS and himself. Since his debut as a member of BTS in 2013, SUGA has continued to demonstrate his talent through his solo endeavors. His first solo mixtape ‘Agust D,’ released in 2016, was followed his second solo mixtape ‘D-2’ in 2020, which peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

This achievement on Spotify is a testament to SUGA’s popularity and talent as both a solo artist and a member of BTS. He expresses his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and love for his music. SUGA’s ultimate goal is to inspire people through his songs and share his personal stories with his listeners.

In related news, fellow BTS member Jimin has also made history on Spotify with his song ‘Like Crazy,’ becoming the most-streamed Korean solo artist’s track ever with an impressive 532 million streams. Jimin’s debut solo album, released on March 24, 2023, enjoyed the longest charting run for a Korean soloist in 2023. He has now surpassed his bandmate Jungkook, accumulating an astounding 1.9 billion streams on Spotify, making him the first Korean soloist to achieve this historic feat.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times

– AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File

– Spotify

Definitions:

– Spotify: a popular music streaming platform that allows users to access a wide range of music from various artists and genres.

– Milestone: an important achievement or event that marks a significant point in a person’s or group’s progress or development.

– SUGA: the stage name of Min Yoongi, a member of the South Korean boy group BTS. He is known for his skills in rapping and songwriting.

– BTS: a South Korean boy group formed in 2013, known for their music, performances, and global impact.