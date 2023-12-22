Suffolk Police Sergeant Arrested for Multiple Charges Following Internal Audit

An internal audit conducted the Suffolk Police Department has led to the arrest of Sergeant Hector Rosario Jr. on multiple charges. The investigation revealed that Sgt. Rosario had allegedly engaged in unlawful activities within the department.

Sgt. Rosario was charged with the following offenses: one count of Forging and Uttering a Public Document, which is classified as a Class 4 Felony; one count of Computer Fraud; and one count of Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses, both classified as Class 1 Misdemeanors. These charges indicate serious acts of misconduct and potential fraud committed the police officer.

To ensure the integrity of the investigation, Sgt. Rosario has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending further proceedings. This action demonstrates the Suffolk Police Department’s commitment to maintaining transparency and addressing internal issues promptly.

A hearing has been scheduled for December 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this hearing, the evidence against Sgt. Rosario will be presented, and a decision will be made regarding the charges.

The Suffolk Police Department values the trust and confidence of the community it serves. Instances of misconduct within the police force undermine this trust and have a detrimental impact on public safety. The department remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.

It is important to remember that the alleged actions of one individual do not reflect the values and actions of the entire police force. The arrest of Sgt. Rosario should be viewed as an isolated incident and not as a reflection of the department as a whole.

As this case progresses, the Suffolk Police Department will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and take appropriate actions to address any potential wrongdoing. The department remains committed to ensuring that justice is served and maintaining the trust of the community it serves.