New Social Network Provides Safe Space for Survivors

A groundbreaking social network called Communia has been developed Olivia DeRamus to address the unique needs of survivors of assault and online abuse. Inspired her own traumatic experience, Olivia recognized the lack of safe spaces where survivors could openly discuss their experiences without fear of retaliation or judgment. Communia offers a range of features aimed at promoting “social health” and providing a supportive community for its users.

In contrast to other social media platforms, Communia places a strong emphasis on user safety. The network employs human moderators to ensure a secure environment and verifies all members using email and photo identification. These measures not only foster a sense of trust and authenticity but also help to deter abusers and harassers.

While Communia is primarily targeted toward women and non-binary individuals, men can join the platform, but their presence is not actively encouraged due to the potential misuse of the platform for inappropriate reasons. The importance of maintaining a positive and sensitive space for survivors cannot be overstated, and Olivia’s decision to create a social network that prioritizes their well-being is commendable.

Unlike other platforms that rely on advertising, Communia offers a paid monthly subscription package called the “wellness” package, which provides access to additional features. By avoiding reliance on advertising, the company aims to prioritize user privacy and ensure that their needs are met without compromising their data.

Communia has already garnered considerable attention and support, with over 100,000 downloads primarily in the UK and the US. However, the challenge lies in scaling the platform to accommodate more users without losing the sense of community that initially attracted individuals. Maintaining a loyal base of paid subscribers will be crucial to sustain the platform’s commitment to protecting user privacy and fostering a safe environment.

