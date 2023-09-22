The Mum of Britain’s Biggest Family Issues Plea After Son’s Instagram Account Hacked

Sue Radford, the mother of Britain’s biggest family, has made a plea to their followers after her son’s Instagram account was targeted hackers. Sue revealed that she has been receiving numerous messages from concerned fans since scammers hacked into Daniel Radford’s account last month.

Daniel, who is the fifth child of Sue and Noel Radford, explained that he had turned off comments on the hacked posts related to Bitcoin mining because many people were asking him for money. The hackers had posted pictures on his Instagram page with captions detailing their success in Bitcoin mining and praising their mentor, urging followers to join them.

In response, Sue took to her Instagram Stories to warn their followers that Daniel’s account had been compromised and urged everyone to report the blocked account. She emphasized that any messages coming from his account were not from him and should not be replied to.

It is unfortunate that hackers targeted Daniel’s Instagram account, as the Radford family is already well-known on social media due to their large following. Sue and Noel are parents to 22 children, and their journey as a family has attracted a considerable amount of interest on various online platforms.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of cybersecurity and highlights the potential risks associated with social media accounts. It is crucial for individuals to take measures to protect their online presence, such as using strong and unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious of suspicious messages or requests.

Source: LancsLive (No URL provided)