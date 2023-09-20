Congress Leaders Clash Over Microphone at Press Conference

There has been a heated disagreement within the Congress party after a video showing opposition leader VD Satheesan and KPCC president K Sudhakaran arguing over the use of a microphone went viral on social media. The incident took place during a press conference held on the 8th of this month following Chandy Oommen’s victory in the Puthuppally-election.

The argument arose over who should have the right to start the press conference. Satheesan, who arrived first, had positioned himself in front of the microphones. However, when Sudhakaran arrived, Satheesan moved to the next chair and brought the microphones with him, which Sudhakaran took issue with. Sudhakaran insisted that as the KPCC president, he should be the one to begin the conference.

Following the altercation, Satheesan moved the microphones in front of Sudhakaran. Additionally, Satheesan refused to accept a shawl presented to him party workers and avoided answering questions from the media, stating that the president had already addressed everything.

After the video went viral, Satheesan provided an explanation for the incident. He confirmed that there was indeed an argument with Sudhakaran and that the video accurately represented the events. Satheesan explained that the argument stemmed from Sudhakaran’s insistence on giving him full credit for the victory in Puthuppally, although Satheesan declined.

The incident has sparked a lively debate and discussions within the Congress party, with both criticism and support for both Satheesan and Sudhakaran.

