New Legislation Requires Stronger Convincing for Sentencing

A recent ruling the Supreme Court of Canada has led to increased scrutiny on sentencing for adults convicted of sexual offences involving children. Justice Leonard Kim of the Ontario Court is now demanding that lawyers provide compelling arguments to justify the length of their proposed sentences in such cases. This shift in approach comes after a joint submission for a three-year sentence for Jesse Hammer, a man who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl, was deemed inadequate Justice Kim.

Justice Kim highlighted the importance of elevated sentences for these types of crimes, stating that “sentences should be going up, not going down.” He further emphasized that he required more information from the lawyers involved to understand the reasoning behind their joint submission. As a result, both the defence lawyer and the prosecutor have been asked to prepare case law to support their proposed sentence.

This new requirement for lawyers to provide a more persuasive argument for sentencing in cases involving sexual offences against children reflects a growing recognition of the severity of these crimes. The Supreme Court’s ruling underscores the need for harsher penalties to protect vulnerable victims and deter potential offenders. By placing a stronger burden on lawyers to make their case, judges can ensure that sentences are proportionate to the harm caused and that justice is served.

