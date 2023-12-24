House Fire in Hanmer Draws Emergency Response

Summary: A house fire in Hanmer drew emergency response on Saturday morning, with firefighters and police personnel rushing to the scene. While the fire is under control, authorities are investigating reports of explosions. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Emergency personnel from Greater Sudbury Fire Services and Sudbury Police responded to a house fire in Hanmer, according to Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell. In an update on social media, Oshell confirmed that crews from CGSFireServices are remaining on the scene and Sudbury Police are investigating reports of explosions. Fortunately, the fire is now under control.

The incident started earlier in the morning, with a residential blaze in the vicinity of Park Avenue and Tilly Street. A photo shared Oshell captured the intensity of the fire, showcasing the efforts of firefighters on the ground.

Greater Sudbury Police joined the response efforts, posting a warning on social media around 4 a.m. They urged residents to stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to work efficiently. The collaborative effort involved GSPS officers, firefighters, and paramedics.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the fire. However, investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze and the potential explosions.

The safety and well-being of the community remain top priorities. Authorities are working diligently to ensure the incident is under control and to provide any necessary support to those affected. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

