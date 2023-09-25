Sudbury Social Services Group Seeking Donations to Support Community in Need

The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY), a non-profit organization that provides services to youth and adults in need, is facing increased pressure due to inflation, rising costs of living, and a higher demand for shelter. With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating these challenges, SACY is struggling to meet the needs of its clients and is seeking donations to support individuals through the upcoming winter months.

SACY offers a range of programs including outreach, drop-in services for both youth and adults, after-school programs, housing case management, intensive case management, and an overnight shelter for youth. The organization also operates a food bank to assist those requiring food services. Currently, SACY serves over 650 individuals each month and has seen a considerable increase in users since the pandemic began.

Due to the surge in demand, SACY’s resources and budget have been stretched thin, prompting the organization to reach out to the community for support. The donation supply room, which provides essential items to those in need, is nearly empty. SACY is specifically requesting winter adult clothing such as jackets, snow pants, sweaters, boots, and socks. Hygiene products, reusable bags, and cash donations of $100 or more are also welcomed.

Arvind Mohandoss, the executive director of SACY, emphasized the importance of donations to support their clients. As a registered charity, SACY ensures that 100% of the donations received are directed towards the individuals accessing their services. Mohandoss stated, “Any kind of donations are very, very important. Our goal is to do our best and support the individuals who access the services.”

The organization has reached out to its existing donors and fundraising partners but is still facing a significant shortfall. Seeking assistance through social media, SACY is appealing to both its established community members and new supporters to help fulfill the needs of those relying on their services. Together, with the generosity of the community, SACY aims to provide essential support to individuals in need during the challenging winter months.

Sources: CBC News