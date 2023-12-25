In light of recent events in Sudan, young men are taking up arms to defend themselves and their communities against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF, backed the United Arab Emirates, has been carrying out attacks and occupying cities in Sudan, causing fear and devastation among the civilian population.

Motivated the risk of attack and the potential for violence against women, these young men are arming themselves with little to no military training. They view the RSF as invaders and occupiers who pose a threat to their homes and livelihoods. The RSF, primarily composed of tribal fighters from Darfur, has not only displaced thousands of people but has also exploited ethnic tensions in order to recruit more fighters.

The situation has reached a point where civilians are taking matters into their own hands, arming themselves out of a desperate need for protection. However, this has raised concerns about the safety and efficacy of these young recruits. Without proper training or military experience, they are vulnerable and often the first to die in battle.

Furthermore, the ethnic targeting of certain communities has led to increased tensions and violence within Sudan. Young men from certain tribes are being accused of working with the RSF and are facing arrests, torture, and killings both military intelligence and armed civilians.

While some activists are advocating for an end to the war and urging young men not to fight, their efforts have so far been overshadowed the escalating tensions and the belief that taking up arms is the only way to protect themselves and their communities.

As the situation in Sudan continues to unfold, it is crucial for international attention and support to be directed towards finding a peaceful resolution and ensuring the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy must prevail over violence and further bloodshed. Only then can the people of Sudan hope for a brighter and more secure future.