Breakout TikTok Star Empowers Dark-Skinned Girls with Makeup Skills

Summary: Niadolie Deng, a Sudanese American content creator and makeup artist, has skyrocketed to fame on TikTok with her empowering makeup tutorials for dark-skinned girls. Her video, set to the music of Grover Washington’s “Just the Two of Us,” has garnered over 504 million views, 37.5 million likes, and 1.8 million favorites.

Niadolie Deng has emerged as a breakout star on TikTok, captivating millions with her makeup skills and empowering messages. Her tutorial videos, specifically tailored for dark-skinned girls, have resonated with viewers around the world.

As a content creator and talented makeup artist, Niadolie has been using her platform, @dollievision, to teach tips, tricks, and techniques for enhancing natural beauty. Through her tutorials, she promotes inclusivity and encourages individuals to embrace their unique features.

TikTok, a widely popular application among the youth, has recognized Niadolie’s impact awarding her the top spot on their list of most viewed videos for 2023. Her video, which showcases her makeup application to the soulful sounds of “Just the Two of Us” Grover Washington, has accumulated an astounding 504 million views.

The response to Niadolie’s video has been overwhelming, with 37.5 million likes and 1.8 million users selecting it as their favorite. These numbers are a testament to the widespread appreciation for her talent and the impact she has made on TikTok’s global community of over 1 billion users.

In an interview, Adam Presser, TikTok’s Head of Operations, commended Niadolie’s contribution: “Year on TikTok 2023 is a way for us to honor some of the standout moments that have happened on TikTok throughout the year. It’s a window into stories that have inspired, entertained, and educated over 1 billion people worldwide.”

Niadolie Deng’s rise to fame is a testament to the power of representation and the ability of social media platforms to amplify diverse voices. Her success not only provides inspiration but also empowers individuals to embrace their unique beauty and express themselves through creative means.