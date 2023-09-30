Leonardo DiCaprio Plays Matchmaker for Parker Stevens and David Beckham

Parker Stevens, known for his role as Hugo Baker in the hit TV show Succession, has revealed an interesting connection between himself, Leonardo DiCaprio, and David Beckham. Stevens directed a four-part documentary series about Beckham’s life for Netflix, and it was DiCaprio who suggested him for the project.

According to Stevens, Beckham asked DiCaprio for a recommendation, and it was the Oscar-winning actor who suggested Stevens. Beckham watched two of Stevens’ previous works, “Before the Flood” and “Palmer,” and was drawn to the emotional elements in the director’s style.

Stevens has a strong background in documentary-making, having won an Oscar for his film “The Cove” in 2009, which focused on dolphin hunting in Japan. He also collaborated with DiCaprio on the climate crisis documentary “Before The Flood.” Despite his experience, Stevens initially had reservations about taking on the Beckham project. However, the encouragement from his Succession writers, particularly Jesse Armstrong, convinced him that it was a compelling story that shouldn’t be missed.

The Netflix series delves into the behind-the-scenes lives of Beckham and his wife, Victoria, who transitioned from being a pop star to a fashion designer. It also explores Beckham’s football career, which is filled with triumphs and challenges. He achieved success with Manchester United, but faced controversy and backlash when he received a red card during a crucial World Cup match against Argentina in 1998. Beckham received death threats and abuse but managed to overcome the negativity and later became the captain of the England team. He has since become one of the most recognizable sports figures globally, with lucrative brand partnerships and his role as co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Overall, the series promises to provide an in-depth look at the lives of David and Victoria Beckham, as well as the ups and downs of Beckham’s football career. It is a story of resilience and success, all brought together through the unexpected matchmaking of Leonardo DiCaprio.

