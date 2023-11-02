Actor Alan Ruck Involved in Multi-Car Crash in Hollywood

Actor Alan Ruck, known for his roles in “Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” was involved in a multi-car crash in Hollywood on Tuesday. The accident resulted in Ruck’s truck crashing into a local pizzeria, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the building.

Eyewitness footage of the scene showed Ruck on his cellphone, presumably discussing the incident. Several callers reported the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, including Ruck’s truck. The collision occurred in the 1600 block of La Brea Avenue, near the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood Boulevard.

The truck was seen with its front end plowed into Raffallo’s Pizza, while two heavily damaged sedans were found in the middle of the intersection. One of the sedans had been rear-ended before colliding with the other car’s driver’s side.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene. A 32-year-old man was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, and an ambulance was requested for a 40-year-old woman with arm pain and a 25-year-old man with unknown injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a thorough investigation and took a police report at the scene. However, no citations or arrests were made. The Department of Building and Safety also assessed the condition of the building for occupancy after the truck was safely removed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it remains unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role. Alan Ruck’s long-standing acting career has seen him portray iconic characters such as Cameron Frye in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and Stuart Bondek in “Spin City.” He currently stars as Connor Roy in HBO’s critically acclaimed series “Succession.”

FAQ

Q: Was anyone seriously injured in the crash involving actor Alan Ruck?

A: A 32-year-old man was transported to the hospital, and a 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were treated for injuries.

Q: Were there any arrests made after the crash?

A: No, there were no citations or arrests announced following the incident.

Q: Was alcohol or drugs a factor in the collision?

A: It is unclear at this time whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.