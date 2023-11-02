America’s Favorite Comedy Actor Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash

Succession star Alan Ruck, known for his brilliant performances in film and television comedies, recently found himself in the middle of a chaotic multi-vehicular crash in Hollywood. However, unlike his on-screen antics, this real-life event was no laughing matter.

Law enforcement officials have reported that the crash occurred at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday night. Amidst the chaos, Ruck’s electric pickup truck, a sleek Rivian, collided with the side of Raffallo’s Pizza, leaving a visible mark on the damaged brick wall.

Although the incident leftstanders shocked, video footage captured Ruck, 67, after the crash, talking on his phone near the restaurant. Witnesses have described his concern and distress for the well-being of those involved in the accident, putting their safety before his own.

Surveillance footage obtained NBC News revealed that the crash was a result of Ruck’s truck rear-ending a car at a stoplight, then colliding with a BMW SUV before ultimately crashing into the pizzeria. Miraculously, no pedestrians were injured during the incident, and there is no indication of any of the drivers being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Although no serious injuries were reported, a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital, and a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman also experienced minor injuries. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the crash.

Despite this unexpected turn of events, Ruck’s fans can rest assured that their favorite funnyman is safe and sound. We hope that all those involved in the accident make a speedy recovery and that this incident serves as a reminder to always prioritize safety on the roads.

