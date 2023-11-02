Actor Alan Ruck Involved in Halloween Crash, Investigation Underway

Actor Alan Ruck, known for his iconic roles in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Succession,” was reportedly involved in a three-car collision on Halloween night that resulted in his pickup truck crashing into a Hollywood pizza restaurant. While Ruck emerged unharmed, one individual was hospitalized with non-serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday when Ruck’s Rivian pickup truck veered off the road and rear-ended another car at a stoplight, before colliding with another vehicle and subsequently slamming into Raffallo’s Pizza building on La Brea Avenue. Surveillance footage from the restaurant captured the dramatic chain of events leading up to the crash.

Authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department are currently investigating the cause of the collision. However, they have stated that drugs and alcohol are unlikely to be contributing factors. The restaurant owners expressed relief that nobody was in the restroom at the time of the crash, as the damage was extensive.

The aftermath of the incident revealed significant damage to Ruck’s truck and a large hole in the side of the building. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety personnel assessed the structural integrity of the building, issuing a yellow tag as a precautionary measure.

Outside of Ruck’s memorable role as Cameron Frye in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” he has enjoyed a successful career in both film and television. His portrayal of Connor Roy in the critically acclaimed series “Succession” garnered him an Emmy nomination.

As the investigation into the crash continues, the incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected nature of accidents and the importance of roadway safety for all.