New York City Police Officer Goes Viral for TikTok Subway Dance Videos

A New York City police officer has caused a stir online after a series of TikTok videos featuring her performing choreographed dances in the subway went viral. Officer Josefa Familia, 36, can be seen dancing alongside commuters while dressed in her full police uniform in the videos. One clip shows her dancing with a man who had jumped the turnstile to the Rihanna song “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want.”

The videos have garnered over four million views and received a mix of praise and criticism. While some viewers have commended Officer Familia for bringing positive energy and joy to the subway, others have rebuked her for dancing on duty while people are getting hurt in the subway and for diverting attention from her responsibilities as a police officer.

Retired NYPD Lt. John Macari expressed his disapproval on social media, stating that while he supports having fun at work, Officer Familia’s actions were “getting a little ridiculous.” On the other hand, some users have applauded her for her lighthearted and positive approach to her job.

The controversy surrounding the videos has prompted a response from the NYPD. The officer has been transferred to another position, but according to a spokesperson, she did not face any disciplinary action for the videos. However, Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, believes that the videos violated department policy. He stated that appearing on social media while wearing a uniform without authorization is unprofessional and inappropriate, especially considering the increase in crime in the subway system in recent years.

While the videos continue to spark debate, they have undeniably gained significant attention and sparked conversations about the boundaries between work and personal expression for police officers.

