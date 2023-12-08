Subway Faces Backlash as Franchisees Disapprove of Mandatory Discounts

Summary: Subway’s decision to enforce the sale of discounted sandwiches at all of its franchise locations has received pushback from struggling franchisees. This move, aimed at increasing foot traffic and boosting sales, could further complicate the fast-food chain’s $10 billion sale to private equity firm Roark Capital. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is already conducting an antitrust probe, could utilize this mandate as grounds to obstruct the sale. Subway CEO John Chidsey’s argument that franchise operators are independent may be undermined this new requirement. However, franchisees argue that the slim profit margins make it difficult for them to honor coupons that reduce prices even further. The FTC and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have expressed concerns about the merger with Roark, fearing it could lead to higher food prices for consumers. Subway declined to comment on the mandate.

According to Georgetown Law Professor David Vladeck, the requirement to honor discounts could raise concerns during the regulatory review of the deal. Seth Bloom, a former General Counsel to the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, agreed, stating that if these discounts are widely used consumers, it could impact the case. Subway franchisees have warned that profit margins are already thin, with some reporting as little as a $2 to $3 profit on a $7 turkey sandwich. The fast-food chain takes an 8% royalty charge on all sales, regardless of profitability. Despite Subway’s claims of positive same-store sales growth, franchisees in some regions have experienced declining foot traffic and sales during the last quarter. As the FTC intensifies its probe, Subway’s decision to enforce mandatory discounts may not bode well for the future of the $10 billion sale.