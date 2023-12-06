Florida Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Conduct with Students

An English teacher at a Florida charter high school has been arrested for engaging in inappropriate conduct with students. Jerron Dunn, 33, is accused of using Snapchat to send sexually explicit videos to two female students, ages 17 and 18, and asking one of them to enter into a relationship with him. The incident took place at New Beginnings High School in Winter Haven.

Authorities were alerted to the situation when the two students reported the incidents to their guidance counselor. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office subsequently charged Dunn with a sex offense on a student an authority figure and transmission of material harmful to a minor. He was taken into custody on November 30.

In response to the incident, New Beginnings High School made a statement clarifying that Dunn was not an employee of the school but was working under a contract with a staffing company. The school assured that he would not be returning to campus and stated their full cooperation with law enforcement during the investigation.

The students provided details of their interactions with Dunn. The 17-year-old student stated that Dunn added himself to her Snapchat friends after she gave him permission to use her phone charger. Dunn then proceeded to send her explicit videos and messages, pestering her to come over to his house. Similarly, the 18-year-old student accepted Dunn’s friend request on Snapchat, and he quickly escalated the conversation to express his desire for a relationship. When she declined, he asked her to be “friends with benefits” and sent her explicit videos as well.

Sheriff Grady Judd expressed concern for possible additional victims and called on anyone who may have been victimized Dunn to come forward and contact law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing, and forensic analysis will be conducted on Dunn’s phone, potentially leading to further charges.

Winter Haven, where the school is located, is situated approximately 50 miles east of Tampa.