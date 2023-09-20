Substack Unveils Redesigned App with Enhanced Features

Substack, the popular newsletter platform, has unveiled its redesigned app with several new features that aim to enhance the user experience. The most notable change is the introduction of the “Home” tab, which provides users with a curated selection of posts from their subscriptions. This feature is designed to help users discover new content and stay engaged with the platform.

The Home tab displays a queue of large cards that highlight posts from subscribed newsletters, similar to Apple’s “Up Next” suggestions in its Podcasts app. Users can swipe through these cards to browse and access the content they are most interested in. Additionally, the app now includes a Notes feed, where users can find tweet-like updates from Substack as well as explore recommendations and posts from accounts they follow.

In addition to the Home tab, the app also features an Inbox tab that displays subscriptions in chronological order. Users can save or archive posts using swipe gestures and filter their inbox to view saved posts and audio content. Substack promises that these features are just the beginning and more customization options will be added in the future.

The chat section of the app has been moved to its own tab, making it more accessible for users. Notifications have been relocated to a bell icon at the top of the app, and the user’s profile picture is now located on the right side of the screen. The subscription library can be accessed tapping on the user’s profile picture.

Overall, the redesigned app offers a more streamlined and intuitive user interface, making it easier for users to discover and consume content on Substack. The new features aim to prioritize the user experience and ensure that subscribers are engaged and satisfied with the platform. Substack’s shift towards a more app-focused approach and its emphasis on creating a social network-like experience sets it apart from other newsletter platforms and provides a unique value proposition for users.

