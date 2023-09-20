Substack Revamps Mobile App to Enhance Discovery and Engagement

Substack, the subscription-based newsletter platform, has announced a major overhaul of its mobile app. The new design aims to boost engagement and improve the browsing experience for users. The updated app features a redesigned Home screen with a reading queue at the top, allowing users to easily navigate between posts swiping right. This queue prioritizes new posts from paid subscriptions, content that users have saved, and publications they frequently read, thereby enhancing retention for writers.

In addition to the reading queue, Substack is introducing a discovery feed that will showcase notes and post recommendations. The company is urging writers to share notes to expand their readership and attract more subscribers. By making it simpler for users to discover engaging content, Substack hopes to drive stronger growth for writers on its platform.

The app’s inbox has been shifted to the center tab, making it easier for users to find saved and audio posts. Swiping right saves a post, while swiping left archives it. Users also have the option to customize their inbox design between the classic version and a more compact layout.

Substack’s latest app update aligns with the platform’s goal of creating a more social networking-like experience. Last month, Substack introduced a “follow” feature, enabling users to stay informed about a writer’s activities without subscribing to their newsletter.

By revamping its mobile app, Substack is attempting to compete with X (formerly known as Twitter). The company’s recent efforts, including the introduction of a Twitter-like “Notes” feature in April, reflect a push to establish itself as a significant player in the social media space.

Sources:

– Substack Blog