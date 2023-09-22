Growth in Music Industry Driven Subscription Services and Synchronization Royalties

The midyear report released the RIAA highlights two key factors driving growth in the U.S. recorded music industry. Subscription services and synchronization royalties have been the biggest contributors to the industry’s gains in the first half of 2023. Subscription revenue increased 12.4% to $4.97 billion over the first six months of the year, accounting for 84% of the industry’s overall improvement. However, the rate of subscriber growth has slowed down, indicating a saturated market. Streaming companies are now achieving growth through price increases instead. Apple Music and Amazon Music raised their prices in 2022 and early 2023, leading to an increase in the average revenue per subscriber per month.

The resilience of streaming revenue despite price increases highlights the fact that music remains an under-monetized form of entertainment. Deezer recently announced a second price increase in several European countries, further supporting the notion that consumers are willing to pay slightly higher prices without canceling their subscriptions. Spotify’s price increase, announced in July, is expected to boost streaming revenues in the second half of the year.

Synchronization royalties, which involve licensing music for audio-visual works, have also seen significant growth. Revenues from synchronizations increased 25.1% to $222.7 million, accounting for 6% of the total revenue growth. The pandemic has created a boom in licensing opportunities, leading to a surge in synchronizations. Despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, synchronization revenues have not been affected significantly yet. Companies in the sector are optimistic about the future, as more partners express interest in licensing music for various purposes.

While it’s expected that the strikes will eventually impact synchronization revenues, the full effects may not be felt until early 2024. Film and TV studios currently have projects in development that will continue to provide synchronization opportunities. In the face of a slowdown, companies can shift their focus to other areas such as advertising and video games, which remain unaffected the strikes.

Overall, the growth of the music industry is driven both subscription services and synchronization royalties, with price increases and increased licensing opportunities playing crucial roles. Despite challenges like market saturation and strikes, the industry is finding ways to adapt and continue its upward trajectory.

