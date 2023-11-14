New Group Voice Chat Feature Introduced on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has officially announced the introduction of group voice chats, which will be rolled out worldwide in the coming days. This new feature, first seen in beta versions last August, brings virtual chat rooms for voice conversations as a direct response to similar functions available on rivals such as Discord and, more recently, Telegram. Specifically designed for large groups of up to 128 participants, this addition allows for freedom to enter and exit the chat at will.

Imagine scenarios where the local football team is searching for a suitable date for their next match, or perhaps a group of former classmates is organizing a reunion after 20 years since graduating. Maybe a group of Risk enthusiasts is discussing the perfect location for the most important tournament of early 2024. In such cases, group voice chats can prove extremely useful, streamlining communication and facilitating interaction among dozens of users simultaneously. This new feature enables everyone to quickly exchange thoughts, share projects, and receive immediate feedback, as if they were all together in the same room.

Within these voice chats, participants still have the option to continue writing or sharing files and locations within the group. Users can join or leave the voice chat at any time, and the chat will remain active until it is closed either due to inactivity (after 60 minutes) or when all participants have exited. The functionality of this new option is straightforward:

1. In the group chat, tap on the sound wave icon located at the top right corner to create a group voice chat.

2. A chat element called “voice chat” will appear, and all users can join with a simple tap at any time.

3. There will be no ringing sound; instead, a discreet notification will be sent.

4. To close the chat room, tap on the red “X” located at the top right corner.

WhatsApp’s new group voice chat feature aims to enhance communication and foster better collaboration within large groups. With its user-friendly interface and flexibility, this addition is expected to revolutionize how people interact through the popular messaging platform.

FAQ

Can I join a group voice chat at any time?

Yes, you can join a group voice chat at any time tapping on the sound wave icon in the group chat.

How many participants can join a group voice chat?

Up to 128 participants can join a group voice chat.

Can I continue to use text messages and share files within the group voice chat?

Yes, participants can continue writing, sharing files, and sharing locations within the group voice chat.

Can I leave the group voice chat whenever I want?

Yes, you can leave the group voice chat at any time.

What happens if the group voice chat remains inactive?

If the group voice chat remains inactive for 60 minutes, it will automatically close.