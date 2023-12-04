New Option to Send Photos and Videos in Original Quality on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has finally introduced a new feature that allows users to send photos and videos in their original quality. This highly anticipated update is currently available on the iPhone version of the messaging app, with an expected release for Android users in the near future.

Similar to many rival apps, WhatsApp now gives users the option to not compress files, allowing them to be sent in their original format and size. However, it’s important to note that this will result in a higher consumption of data. This new capability is particularly useful for situations where users need to share high-resolution photos for printing or send a series of videos to a colleague who will then edit them.

Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to send photos and videos as normal attachments, but this required a more cumbersome process. Now, with the latest release (version 23.24.73) on iPhone, users can easily share files in their original quality without any compression.

To take advantage of this new feature, simply open a chat and tap on the “+” sign. Then, choose “Documents” followed “Photo & Video Library.” From there, you can select the file you wish to send from your personal folder. It’s worth noting that photos and videos in their original quality will not be displayed as previews but rather as normal documents or files.

It is recommended to always keep the WhatsApp app on your iPhone or Android smartphone updated to the latest version. This can be done manually through the App Store or Play Store, or enabling automatic updates in the settings.

With this new feature, WhatsApp further enhances its messaging capabilities and provides users with greater flexibility in sharing media files. Whether it’s preserving the quality of a precious photo or collaborating on a video project, WhatsApp continues to evolve to meet the diverse needs of its users.

