WhatsApp Introduces New Security Feature: Code Lock

WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used messaging service, is enhancing its security measures to safeguard user chats. The latest addition, called “Code Lock,” will gradually roll out starting from today, November 30th, and will be implemented worldwide over the next few months. This new feature provides an additional layer of protection to chats, making them harder to access if someone gains unauthorized access to the user’s phone or if it is shared with others.

With “Code Lock,” users can set a unique password, separate from the one used to unlock the phone itself. This ensures an extra level of privacy for chats already protected the “Chat Lock” feature, which was launched earlier this year. It allows users to keep conversations private placing them inside a specific folder outside the visible chat list. The folder can only be accessed through biometric unlocking or the device’s PIN code. Now, users can even hide the Chat Lock folder from the chat list, making it visible only entering the “Code Lock” in the search bar. However, if desired, users can still choose to keep the folder visible in the chat list.

Furthermore, applying the lock to a new chat has become much simpler. Users can long-press on a chat without going through the settings menu. According to early testers, the feature is easy to use. To activate it, they simply open the list of locked chats, tap the three-dot menu at the top, select “Chat Lock Settings,” enable “Hide Locked Chats,” and enter the code lock. This way, the locked chats will no longer be visible in the main chat window.

WhatsApp has also provided a shortcut to access locked chats. Users can simply swipe down on the chat screen to access the hidden folders using fingerprint or face recognition.

If users no longer require this level of security, they can easily revert to the original “Chat Lock” function. By opening the list of locked chats with the code lock, they can tap the three-dot menu, select “Chat Lock Settings,” and disable “Hide Locked Chats” to deactivate the “Code Lock” feature.

