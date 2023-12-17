Refreshing Mexican Cuisine Takes Over Former Buffalo Wild Wings Location

Summary: Casa Azteca Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina has recently opened in Aurelius, replacing the iconic yellow facade of a former Buffalo Wild Wings. Co-owner Joel Aguirre was inspired to bring Mexican flavors to the Finger Lakes region after a scenic road trip through New York. The restaurant’s focus is on providing delicious Mexican cuisine and creating a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere for patrons.

A former Buffalo Wild Wings location in Aurelius has undergone a vibrant transformation with the opening of Casa Azteca Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina. Instead of the yellow facade that was once synonymous with the popular chain restaurant, the building now boasts a fresh coat of azure paint, reflecting the restaurant’s Mexican theme.

Co-owner Joel Aguirre shared that his journey to bringing Casa Azteca to the Finger Lakes region began with a road trip through New York. While driving back to his home in Ohio from his Rhode Island restaurant, Agaves Mexican Grill, Aguirre decided to take the scenic route. He was captivated the beauty of Buttermilk Falls in Ithaca, and an idea quickly formed in his mind.

In 2015, Aguirre opened the first Casa Azteca location in Ithaca, followed additional restaurants. The latest addition to the Casa Azteca family is now serving the Auburn area, delighting locals with a soft opening last weekend. Family and close friends were given a sneak peek of the restaurant’s interior, featuring a darkened ambiance, muted yellow walls, minimal decor, and a centerpiece fountain in the dining area.

Despite the impressive aesthetics, Aguirre emphasizes that the primary focus of Casa Azteca is the food and atmosphere. The restaurant strives to bring the flavors of Mexico to the Finger Lakes region, offering a menu filled with authentic Mexican dishes. The goal is to create a welcoming space where patrons can enjoy delicious cuisine and experience good vibes.

Casa Azteca Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina is poised to become a popular destination for Mexican food lovers in the Auburn area. With its vibrant new look and commitment to delivering a delightful dining experience, the restaurant hopes to leave a lasting impression on both locals and visitors alike.