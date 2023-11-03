New Article: Nicola Sturgeon Urged to Reveal Whether Pandemic Messages Were Deleted

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called on Nicola Sturgeon to disclose whether she deleted pandemic-related WhatsApp messages in order to “retain a semblance of credibility.” Ross argues that Sturgeon’s refusal to answer this question is a “bogus and pitiful stonewalling” tactic, which ultimately disrespects the bereaved families affected Covid-19. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has confirmed that there are no legal limitations preventing Sturgeon from revealing the status of her messages.

Reports suggest that both Sturgeon and Jason Leitch, the Scottish Government’s national clinical director, may have deleted relevant correspondence. The Scottish Government’s policy on informal messaging, including WhatsApp, suggests that “business conversations” should be deleted at least monthly. Sturgeon has claimed that she has “nothing to hide” and plans to provide further evidence to the inquiry in the coming year.

Douglas Ross expressed his disappointment over Sturgeon’s lack of transparency, particularly regarding the potential law-breaking actions relating to the deletion of messages. He emphasized that Sturgeon must address the issue directly, either through a public statement or a personal statement in Parliament, to maintain any semblance of credibility for her already tarnished reputation.

In response, a spokeswoman for Sturgeon emphasized her commitment to full transparency and cooperation with both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries. The spokeswoman stated that Sturgeon handled her messages in line with Scottish Government policies and will continue to provide any requested information to the inquiry.

The matter was also discussed during First Minister’s Questions, where Humza Yousaf defended Sturgeon’s approach, highlighting her track record of “full accountability, full transparency” during the pandemic. The Scottish Government is cooperating with the UK inquiry submitting 14,000 WhatsApp messages.

