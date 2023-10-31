Did Nicola Sturgeon Delete WhatsApp Messages During the Covid Pandemic?

Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish first minister, has faced allegations that she deleted WhatsApp messages during the Covid pandemic. These claims emerged during the UK Covid inquiry, which questioned whether Sturgeon had retained all her WhatsApp messages. Recent reports suggest that all the messages may have been deleted.

The inquiry’s Scottish counsel, Jamie Dawson KC, revealed that despite repeated requests, WhatsApp messages from 70 ministers and officials, including senior public health officers, had not been disclosed. This raised concerns about potential breaches of records retention requests and legal orders.

When addressing the allegations publicly for the first time, Sturgeon emphasized her commitment to transparency and insisted that she had nothing to hide. However, when asked repeatedly reporters whether she had deleted or kept her WhatsApp messages, she declined to provide a clear answer.

The pressure on Sturgeon escalated when her successor as first minister, Humza Yousaf, publicly stated that he had retained all his WhatsApp messages and had provided them to the UK inquiry. This further raised questions about Sturgeon’s handling of her messages.

Sturgeon explained that she followed all necessary rules and was in the process of preparing her third statement to the inquiry. She clarified that she would disclose what evidence she held and why, while remaining mindful of her obligations of confidentiality to the inquiry.

The uncertainties surrounding Sturgeon’s management of her messages will play a crucial role in the evidence she presents to the UK inquiry in early 2023. The inquiry was confirmed in May 2021 and aims to examine the government’s response to the Covid pandemic.

As the investigation unfolds, it will be essential to determine whether there were any violations of data retention rules and the potential ramifications for transparency and accountability within the Scottish government.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Did Nicola Sturgeon delete her WhatsApp messages?

Nicola Sturgeon has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations that she deleted some or all of her WhatsApp messages during the Covid pandemic.

2. Why are the deleted WhatsApp messages significant?

These messages could contain crucial information about the Scottish government’s response to the Covid pandemic. Their deletion raises concerns about transparency and potential breaches of records retention requests and legal orders.

3. Has Nicola Sturgeon provided her WhatsApp messages to the UK inquiry?

Sturgeon has not yet confirmed whether she has provided her WhatsApp messages to the inquiry. However, her successor as first minister, Humza Yousaf, stated that he has retained all his WhatsApp messages and has shared them with the inquiry.

4. What is the UK Covid inquiry?

The UK Covid inquiry aims to investigate the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic. It was formally confirmed in May 2021 and will assess various aspects of the response, including decision-making processes and data retention.