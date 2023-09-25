Netflix’s “Life on Our Planet” Brings Extinct Creatures to Life

The upcoming Netflix series, “Life on Our Planet,” offers a glimpse into the past, showcasing the lives of magnificent creatures that once populated Earth. Produced Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and narrated Morgan Freeman, the series aims to retell the incredible story of life on our planet using cutting-edge visual effects from Industrial Light & Magic.

The trailer for the series opens with a scene reminiscent of Jurassic Park, featuring a triceratops peacefully foraging when suddenly a T-Rex emerges. Narrated Morgan Freeman, the series will explore the great battles of survival and the dynasties that shaped our world. From the beginning of life on Earth until now, “Life on Our Planet” spans an astounding 3.8 billion years of triumphs and tragedies.

The team behind the series, including Silverback Films, the production company responsible for Netflix’s Emmy-winning docuseries “Our Planet,” is well-versed in creating captivating and award-worthy content. The footage showcased in the trailer is breathtaking, bringing extinct creatures back to life using the latest technology and scientific understanding.

The official synopsis of “Life on Our Planet” describes the series as an exploration of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on Earth. While there are currently 20 million species on our planet, this is just a snapshot in time, as 99% of the Earth’s inhabitants from the past have been lost to history. The series delves into the rise and fall of these ancient dynasties, presenting a truly remarkable story.

“Life on Our Planet” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting October 25th. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the incredible journey of life on our planet.

Sources:

– The Credits