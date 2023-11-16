New Title: “Community Rallying Together: An Inside Look at the Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ Charity Event”

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is gearing up for its highly anticipated 26th annual “Stuff the Bus” event, a charity initiative aimed at combating food insecurity. To kick off the event, local celebrities joined forces in a spirited relay held at Oak Creek’s Pick ‘n Save.

Jessecca Miller, the events manager of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, emphasized the crucial role the organization plays in supporting those in need. “We are here when things go wrong, or when ends aren’t meeting, we are here,” Miller stated passionately.

The relay featured five teams, each consisting of two participants. Among them was FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn, who provided viewers with an immersive experience through the use of a GoPro camera. While Polcyn’s team may not have emerged as victors, their journey brought attention to the substantial efforts required during the event.

Teams began the relay with carts filled with essential grocery items, carefully selected based on the most requested products Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The challenge involved scanning each item at the register, efficiently bagging them, and promptly loading them onto Milwaukee County Transit System buses stationed outside the store.

The “Stuff the Bus” initiative plays a pivotal role in addressing food insecurity within the local community. With thousands of families struggling to put food on their tables, the event aims to alleviate their burdens. On Wednesday, November 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., community members are encouraged to participate rounding up their grocery purchases or donating extra items. The donations will be loaded onto the buses and distributed among families in need.

For those unable to attend the event in person, online donations can be made to support the “Stuff the Bus” cause. By coming together and embracing the spirit of generosity, individuals can make a lasting impact on their community, ensuring that no one goes hungry.

