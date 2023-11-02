New Study Finds Social Media API Restrictions Pose Challenges to Research

A recent study titled “Platform-controlled social media APIs threaten Open Science” published in Nature Human Behaviour reveals the potential threat to scientific knowledge and the future of research posed restrictions to social media application programming interfaces (APIs). Researchers from the University of Bath, along with institutions in the UK, Germany, and South Africa, highlight the implications of changes to APIs implemented various social media platforms.

Throughout 2023, major platforms like X, TikTok, and Reddit have made significant alterations to their APIs, limiting access or increasing costs. These changes have the potential to impede academic research making it more difficult to collect large-scale data on social media users. This data is critical for understanding behavioral patterns at various levels, such as individual, group, and population.

One of the key findings is that access to data on political affiliations, health, and other variables at the individual level through X is no longer possible. Additionally, Reddit no longer allows the use of its data for machine learning purposes, which has previously been vital for training ML/AI models.

Dr. Brit Davidson from the University of Bath’s School of Management points out that these changes have adverse effects on academics studying the impact of social media on various aspects, including mental health, misinformation, and political views. It also unintentionally affects app developers who rely on this data source for their services.

Dr. Joanne Hinds, also from the University of Bath, emphasizes the importance of addressing these challenges. While changes to API access were initially implemented to protect user privacy following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, they have now begun to impede research. Researchers may have to abandon projects or seek data through unofficial means, potentially violating terms of service and legal obligations.

The study highlights the need for new regulations to address these issues. The European Union is expected to introduce regulations in 2024 that aim to provide more sustainable and affordable routes to access data from large online platforms. These regulations, such as the EU Digital Services Act, will aim to balance the needs of researchers while protecting user privacy.

It is crucial to find a solution that allows researchers to access the necessary data without compromising user privacy and adhering to platform restrictions. The implications of these challenges for the field of research are yet to be fully understood, but as more scholars encounter restrictions, innovative solutions and policy changes will be necessary to ensure the continued advancement of knowledge.

FAQ

What is an API?

An API, or application programming interface, is a set of rules and protocols that allows different software applications to communicate with each other. In the context of social media platforms, APIs provide access to data and functionalities that enable developers, researchers, or third-party applications to interact with the platform’s features.

Why are these API changes concerning for research?

Researchers have relied on social media APIs to collect large-scale data on user behaviors and patterns. This data has been crucial for studying a wide range of topics, including mental health, political views, and misinformation. The recent changes to API access implemented social media platforms make it more difficult and sometimes impossible for researchers to gather the necessary data for their studies, hindering scientific progress and understanding.

How do these API changes impact academic research?

By limiting access or increasing costs, the API changes pose challenges to researchers who rely on social media data. It becomes harder for researchers to conduct studies that require access to data on individual behavior, political affiliations, health, and more. These restrictions prevent scientists from understanding the complex dynamics of social media platforms and their impact on various aspects of society, including mental health and political polarization.

Are there any potential solutions to these challenges?

Regulations are being developed, such as the EU Digital Services Act, which aim to provide researchers with sustainable and privacy-conscious routes to access data from large online platforms. These regulations seek to balance user privacy concerns with the need for researchers to collect valuable data for academic studies. It is crucial for policymakers and stakeholders to collaborate in finding solutions that allow researchers to continue their work while respecting privacy rights and platform restrictions.