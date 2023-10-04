Disparities in Access to High-Quality Parks in Philadelphia

A recent study conducted the University of Delaware has revealed disparities in access to high-quality parks in the City of Philadelphia. The study, led doctoral student Matthew Walter, analyzed 285 parks using a machine learning algorithm that examined over 100,000 park reviews collected from Google Maps.

The findings indicated that parks considered to be of high quality were predominantly located in areas with higher-income, white, and college-educated residents. Conversely, parks with lower scores tended to be situated in historically marginalized neighborhoods, characterized lower-income levels, predominantly Black and Hispanic populations, and lower levels of educational attainment.

To validate the reviews, the researchers cross-referenced them with physical features of the parks, such as satellite and aerial imagery, police reports, and data from the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department. The study, published in Scientific Reports, is part of Walter’s larger dissertation investigating green spaces beyond parks in urban areas.

The research utilized social media reviews from 2011 to 2022, employing natural language processing techniques to extract information from the unstructured data. By categorizing the reviews into different topics, the researchers were able to identify keywords related to safety, aesthetics, and natural amenities. This analysis allowed them to determine the factors influencing park scores.

The study revealed a correlation between neighborhoods with higher park scores and residents who were over 65 years old, possessed higher incomes, held college degrees, and were predominantly white. These areas, situated in Northwest and Central Philadelphia, were home to highly visited and highly rated parks such as Wissahickon Valley Park, Love Park, and Rittenhouse Square.

On the other hand, census tracts with lower park scores accommodated predominantly Black or Hispanic residents living below the poverty level, with young children and without high school or college degrees. The researchers noted that these disparities align with existing studies on historical patterns of inequality.

The study underscores the importance of addressing these inequities in park access, as urban green spaces provide numerous physical and mental health benefits for residents. Equal access to high-quality parks can contribute to social cohesion, physical activity, and the reduction of urban heat. The findings of this study serve as a reminder of the need for targeted efforts to improve park access in marginalized communities.

Sources:

– Matthew Walter, a doctoral student in UD’s Department of Geography and Spatial Sciences.

– Scientific Reports (journal).

– Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department.