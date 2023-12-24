New Study Reveals Surprising Social Media Preferences

A recent study conducted TRG Datacenters has uncovered some surprising insights into the preferences of social media users around the world. Contrary to popular belief, it is not Facebook or Twitter that most people want to delete from their phones, but rather Instagram.

The study found that a staggering number of users, both globally and in the United States specifically, expressed a desire to remove the popular photo-sharing app from their devices. In fact, the phrase “how to delete (my) Instagram account” received an average of 1,020,000 monthly searches worldwide, indicating a strong aversion to the platform. In the United States, this phrase garnered 214,000 average monthly searches, suggesting that over 60 individuals out of every 1000 people were actively seeking to delete their Instagram accounts.

So, why are so many people looking to remove Instagram? According to the study, it appears that the platform has veered away from its original purpose of sharing photos and has become more focused on catering to influencers and their advertisements. Many users feel that their feeds have been inundated with sponsored content, which negatively impacts their overall experience.

Interestingly, the study also revealed the other apps that people want to remove from their phones. Globally, Snapchat ranked second, with nearly 128,500 users seeking to delete their accounts. X (previously known as Twitter) came in third place, followed Telegram and Facebook. In the United States, Facebook was the second most desired app for removal, followed X, TikTok, Snapchat, and others.

It is clear that users’ preferences are shifting, and social media platforms must keep evolving to meet their needs. While Instagram still boasts a user base of over 2 billion people worldwide, the study warns that continued account deletions could significantly impact its future. Only time will tell what the landscape of social media will look like in the coming years.

In conclusion, this study serves as a reminder that social media platforms must continuously adapt to user preferences and expectations. As users seek a more authentic and enjoyable online experience, the dynamics of the social media world are likely to undergo significant changes.