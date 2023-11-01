Hate and Conspiracy Communities Demonstrate Resilience in the Face of Deplatforming

Social media platforms have long struggled with managing and controlling online communities that promote hate speech and conspiracy theories. While banning such communities may seem like an effective solution, a recent study suggests that these groups can be surprisingly resilient even when removed from the platform.

Researchers Michele Starnini and colleagues conducted a study focusing on two banned Reddit communities: “GreatAwakening,” a far-right conspiracy theory subreddit, and “FatPeopleHate,” a subreddit dedicated to hate speech. After being banned from Reddit, both communities decided to migrate to Voat, an unmoderated Reddit clone that caters to users banned from the platform.

The study, published in PNAS Nexus, reveals that the migration patterns between the two communities differed significantly. Less than 20% of “FatPeopleHate” users made the move to Voat, while over 70% of “GreatAwakening” users migrated to the new platform. These findings suggest that members of “GreatAwakening” were more deeply engaged in the community and displayed a higher level of commitment to continue their participation.

Interestingly, once migrated to Voat, the level of community activity was lower compared to the original Reddit boards. Additionally, the study found that the level of toxicity, as measured a hate speech classifier, was significantly higher on Voat than on Reddit across both communities.

What stood out most prominently was that “GreatAwakening” users were more likely to rebuild their social networks on the new platform compared to other users. This phenomenon suggests that when hateful and conspiracy-minded groups are deplatformed, it acts as a filter, allowing only the most engaged and radical members to regroup on the new platform.

The implications for social media moderators are significant. When contemplating the banning of a community, they must consider the possibility that deplatforming may lead to the concentration of the most toxic and radical individuals on alternative platforms.

In conclusion, the study sheds light on the resilience of online hate and conspiracy communities in the face of deplatforming. It underscores the importance of understanding migration patterns and the potential unintended consequences that banning such communities can have. Social media platforms must take these factors into account when developing strategies to address harmful online behavior.

