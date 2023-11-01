Online Communities Display Resilience Despite Deplatforming Efforts

Social media platforms have witnessed the emergence of online communities that showcase remarkable resilience, even in the face of being banned. Recent research conducted Michele Starnini and a team of researchers explored the migration patterns of two communities on Reddit: “GreatAwakening,” known for its far-right conspiracy theories, and “FatPeopleHate,” a subreddit focused on hate speech. Both communities migrated to a Reddit clone called Voat after their banning.

The study, published in PNAS Nexus, reveals that approximately 70% of “GreatAwakening” users transitioned to Voat, while less than 20% of “FatPeopleHate” users made the move. This discrepancy suggests that members of “GreatAwakening” were more deeply engaged in their community and were thus more motivated to seek alternative platforms to continue their participation.

Upon migrating to Voat, the researchers discovered that community activity was diminished compared to the original Reddit boards. Additionally, the level of toxicity, as measured an innovative hate speech classifier, was significantly higher on Voat across both communities.

Interestingly, “GreatAwakening” users displayed a greater tendency to recreate their social networks on the new platform compared to other users. This phenomenon suggests that when deplatforming such groups, the most engaged and toxic members are likely to persist on alternative platforms. Social media moderators are advised to consider this potential outcome when making decisions regarding community bans.

This study provides valuable insights into the dynamics of online communities and their responses to deplatforming efforts. As social media platforms and moderators continue to grapple with the challenge of regulating harmful content, understanding the resilience and migration patterns of these communities is crucial.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is deplatforming?

Deplatforming refers to the action of banning or removing a community or individual from a social media platform, restricting their access to the platform’s services and audience.

What is toxicity in online communities?

Toxicity in online communities refers to the presence of harmful, offensive, or abusive behavior exhibited its members. This can include hate speech, harassment, or the propagation of harmful ideologies.

How do online communities migrate to alternative platforms?

When a community is deplatformed, meaning they are banned from a specific platform, members may choose to migrate to alternative platforms that offer similar functionalities and fewer content restrictions. These migrations are often facilitated through community consensus and shared knowledge within the community.

Why are some online communities more resilient to deplatforming than others?

The resilience of online communities to deplatforming varies based on factors such as community engagement and ideology. The deeper the engagement and the stronger the ideological ties within a community, the more likely they are to seek alternative platforms to continue their participation.

What should social media moderators consider when banning communities?

Social media moderators should be aware that deplatforming may result in the most engaged and toxic members of a community migrating to alternative platforms. This potential outcome suggests that complete eradication of harmful ideologies and behaviors may require additional strategies beyond deplatforming, and careful consideration should be given to the potential consequences of such bans.