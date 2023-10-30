Discovering the Art of Selfies: Understanding How We Convey Meaning Through Self-Portraits

Self-portraits have served as a means of communication for centuries, revealing aspects of individuals’ identities and personalities. In today’s digitally connected world, the prevalence of selfies has skyrocketed, making it effortless for people to share self-portraits. However, the question remains: how do we use selfies to communicate effectively? Researchers from the University of Bamberg sought to unpack the semantics of selfies and shed light on this modern form of visual expression.

Lead author Tobias Schneider, a Ph.D. student at the Bamberg Graduate School of Affective and Cognitive Sciences, explained that despite selfies being documented in art history for almost two centuries in photography and over 500 years in paintings, we still lack a comprehensive classification of the different types of selfies. This knowledge gap prompted the researchers to investigate further.

Previous studies have outlined three primary objectives of selfie-taking: self-expression, documentation, and performance. While some researchers have utilized accompanying hashtags and metadata to decipher the intended meanings behind selfies, they often overlook the significance of the images themselves. To gain a deeper understanding of the meanings attributed to different types of selfies, the researchers conducted a study in which participants were asked to describe their initial impressions of a collection of selfies.

By compiling these associations, the researchers aimed to determine how distinct types of selfies are perceived viewers. Professor Claus-Christian Carbon, the senior author of the study, noted that most research in this field focuses on direct visual factors while neglecting the associative factors that viewers consider when navigating through the world of selfies. To rectify this, the researchers used personal reports and associations to systematically describe and categorize selfies.

To create their test dataset, the scientists utilized a database of selfies called Selfiecity. They exclusively selected self-portraits taken with a mobile camera using an individual’s own hands or a selfie stick. The dataset consisted of 1,001 selfies presented uniformly on a plain gray background. The researchers then recruited 132 participants online and formulated an algorithm that randomly assigned 15 selfies to each participant for review, ensuring an equal evaluation of every selfie multiple individuals.

Participants were provided with five text boxes per selfie to record their spontaneous reactions. By collapsing the initial impressions of the respondents, Schneider and Carbon identified 26 categories. For example, the category “mood” encompassed the comments made participants regarding the self-portrait’s subject’s emotional state. The researchers analyzed the frequency and co-occurrence of these categories to uncover distinct clusters of meaning, which they referred to as “semantic profiles.”

The five identified semantic profiles were as follows:

1. “Aesthetics”: These selfies displayed the individual’s style and aesthetic experiences.

2. “Imagination”: These selfies sparked the viewers’ imaginations, leading them to ponder the location or activity of the self-portrait subject.

3. “Trait”: These self-portraits elicited terms related to personality traits.

4. “State”: These selfies conveyed mood or atmosphere.

5. “Theory of Mind”: These selfies prompted viewers to speculate on the motives or identity of the self-portrait subject.

The researchers noticed a close association between different categories within each semantic profile, suggesting that viewers have developed a visual language to communicate various aspects of themselves through selfies.

Schneider underlined the significance of the category “theory of mind,” as it represents a sophisticated way of communicating inner thoughts and emotions. This finding illustrates the effectiveness of selfies as a medium for communication. However, the researchers acknowledged that these semantic profiles might not be universally expressed or interpreted the same way across cultures, emphasizing the need for further research and larger, more diverse samples.

In conclusion, selfies have become a powerful tool for self-expression and communication. This study offers valuable insights into the meaning behind different types of selfies, highlighting the diverse ways individuals convey messages about themselves through this visual medium.

