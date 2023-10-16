Netflix’s Crackdown on Password-Sharing Attracting New Subscribers

Netflix’s recent crackdown on password-sharing appears to be effective in capturing new subscribers who were previously accessing the streaming service with shared credentials, according to a study conducted MoffettNathanson. While a large percentage of Netflix’s password-sharing base seems uninterested in converting to paying accounts, the study suggests that converting a smaller percentage of sharers can still result in significant revenue gains for the company.

The study, which surveyed 19,000 US adults in partnership with Publishers Clearing House, found that approximately 22% to 32% of Netflix’s 30 million password-sharing users could become new paying subscribers. This conversion rate could potentially add around 6.8 million subscribers and generate $567 million in incremental annual revenue if Netflix is successful in enticing 25% of current sharers to resubscribe to their ad-tier.

Notably, the study also revealed that 23% of accounts engaged in password-sharing have received notices from Netflix about violating the new policy, with about 72% of that group losing access to their shared accounts. This indicates that Netflix still has room to enforce the new rules more aggressively and potentially convert more sharers into paying subscribers.

Furthermore, the study found that 22% of those who currently share a subscription either plan to get their own subscription or have already done so. This implies that many individuals who share passwords realize the value of having their own subscription once they lose access to shared accounts.

It’s important to note that the majority of password-sharing instances, approximately 83%, occur within family units. The most common scenario involves a parent and a child, followed sharing between siblings and other family members, as well as friends. This family-centric dynamic poses a potential challenge for Netflix as it tries to enforce its definition of “household.”

In conclusion, while the survey suggests that not all password-sharers will convert to paying accounts, the opportunity to attract new subscribers through the crackdown on password-sharing is significant. Netflix’s continued focus on enforcing the new policy and possibly expanding its warning system could lead to further growth in subscriber numbers and revenue, particularly in North America.

Sources: MoffettNathanson, Publishers Clearing House