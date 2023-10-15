Study Reveals Potential Impact of Price Increase on Netflix Subscribers

A recent study conducted consumer analytics platform CivicScience has shed light on the potential consequences of a price increase on Netflix’s ad-free tier. According to Indiewire, approximately 39% of Netflix users surveyed stated that they would ‘most likely’ cancel their subscription if the prices were raised. Another 31% indicated that they would opt to downgrade their subscription to the ad-supported version, while only 29% expressed their intention to continue with the ad-free subscription.

The survey, which involved close to 4,000 respondents from the United States, was conducted shortly after a Wall Street Journal report revealed that Netflix was considering raising the monthly rates for its ad-free users following the resolution of the recent SAG strike.

However, it is important to note that the study does not account for the concept of ‘price elasticity.’ Alicia Reese, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, points out that the survey does not address the specific amount of the price hike. She suggests that a small increase of $1 might not result in a significant exodus of subscribers, whereas a larger increase of $5 could have a more substantial impact.

Reese goes on to emphasize that Netflix is likely aware of this factor and has already conducted research on how much their users are willing to tolerate in terms of pricing. Therefore, if their analysis indicates that a $1 increase would result in the loss of one-third of their premium subscribers, it is unlikely that they would proceed with such an increase.

Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, responded to the news of a potential price increase during the Bloomberg Screentime event, stating that he had “nothing new to announce” in regards to pricing changes.

The study conducted CivicScience also aligns with a previous study from August, which found that the cost of living and inflation have impacted streaming subscriber numbers across the board. As a result, one in three adults in the United States has either reduced or is planning to reduce their spending on streaming subscriptions. Furthermore, the percentage of individuals with four or more streaming subscriptions has steadily decreased throughout the year.

In other news, Netflix has recently revealed plans to open its first permanent retail locations in the United States in 2024. These mini theme parks will offer merchandise, food, and drink, as well as immersive installations based on popular shows such as “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” (Variety).

Overall, the study highlights the potential consequences of a price increase on Netflix’s subscription base. It emphasizes the importance of considering price elasticity and consumer tolerance levels when contemplating any changes to pricing structures.

Definitions:

– Price elasticity: The degree to which demand for a product or service is affected a change in price. It measures the responsiveness of demand to changes in price.

– SAG strike: Refers to the recent strike members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), a labor union representing actors and other professionals in the entertainment industry.

