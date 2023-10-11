Do Selfies Make Women Look Slimmer? A Study on the Effect of Viewing Angle on Body Judgments

A new study conducted researchers from York St John University and the University of York has revealed that participants tend to perceive women’s bodies as slimmer when viewed in selfie photographs compared to photographs taken from other angles. The findings, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, provide interesting insights into the impact of social media images on body judgments.

While selfies have become a popular form of self-expression on social media, previous research has primarily focused on the perception of faces in photos rather than bodies. Therefore, the aim of this study was to explore how different viewing angles in selfies can influence individuals’ judgments of body size and attractiveness.

Female participants were shown photos of 10 female volunteer models dressed in exercise clothing, with each body photographed from various angles. The angles included the traditional external perspective, a selfie taken at arm’s length, a selfie taken using a selfie stick, and a perspective from the volunteer’s own vantage point (camera looking down from the chin).

The researchers found that participants rated bodies in selfie images as slimmer compared to external-perspective images, although there were no significant differences in attractiveness ratings. Additionally, photos taken from the volunteer’s own perspective were judged to be less slim and the least attractive of all the angles analyzed.

Furthermore, the study revealed a potential link between higher levels of disordered eating symptoms and more favorable ratings of bodies in selfies. This suggests that vulnerable individuals, particularly those susceptible to developing eating disorders, may be more negatively impacted viewing selfies.

The researchers also acknowledged limitations in the study, such as a small number of participants and imprecise matching of photo angles. However, these findings shed light on the potential influence of social media use on body satisfaction.

The researchers suggest that even unfiltered selfies can alter perceptions of body size due to the angle at which they are taken. This implies that the images we encounter on the internet may not accurately represent reality, emphasizing the need for critical consumption of media content.

Future research could delve deeper into the influence of photo angles on judgments of different body types, as well as examine how viewers’ own weight-to-height ratio might affect their perceptions of photos.

In conclusion, this study highlights the impact of selfies on body judgments and underlines the relationship between social media use and body satisfaction. The findings suggest that greater awareness and mindfulness are necessary when consuming and interpreting images on the internet.

