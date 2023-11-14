New Insights into the Properties and Origins of Young Galactic Open Clusters

A recent study conducted astronomers at the TÜBİTAK National Observatory and utilizing data from ESA’s Gaia satellite has shed new light on two young Galactic open clusters: King 6 and NGC 1605. Published on the pre-print server arXiv, the study provides valuable insights into the nature and properties of these clusters.

Open clusters are groups of stars that are loosely gravitationally bound to each other and are formed from the same giant molecular cloud. The Milky Way is home to over 1,000 known open clusters, and scientists continue to search for more in order to gain a better understanding of the formation and evolution of our galaxy.

King 6 and NGC 1605, situated in the second Galactic quadrant, have been the subject of study for many years. However, their properties remain uncertain or unknown, such as their age and distance from Earth. The age of King 6 and NGC 1605 has been a matter of debate, with some studies suggesting they may be as young as 40 million years, while others indicate they may be several hundred million years older. Similarly, the distance to these clusters has been a point of contention, with estimates ranging from 1,500 to 2,800 light years for King 6 and 3,700 to 10,800 light years for NGC 1605.

To gain a better understanding of these open clusters, a team of astronomers led Sevinc Gokmen from the Florida Atlantic University conducted a detailed analysis using observational data from the TÜBİTAK National Observatory and the Gaia Data Release 3.

The team utilized the Unsupervised Photometric Membership Assignment in Stellar Clusters (UPMASK) algorithm to identify member stars of King 6 and NGC 1605. Based on their analysis, they determined that King 6 is approximately 200 million years old and located around 2,360 light years away from Earth. The cluster has a radius of approximately 6.85 light years and a total mass of 195 solar masses. The metallicity of King 6, a measure of its abundance of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, was found to be 0.02 dex.

In the case of NGC 1605, the study revealed that the cluster is around 400 million years old and situated 9,700 light years away from us. NGC 1605 is significantly larger and more massive than King 6, with a radius of approximately 29 light years and a total mass of 623 solar masses. Its metallicity was determined to be 0.01 dex.

Further analysis of the orbits of King 6 and NGC 1605 led the astronomers to conclude that both clusters belong to the young thin-disk population of the galaxy and formed outside the solar circle. The study also noted the presence of mass segregation in both clusters, indicating that heavier stars tend to concentrate toward the center of the clusters, and that they are both dynamically relaxed.

This study contributes to our understanding of the properties and origins of open clusters in the Milky Way, providing valuable insights into their ages, distances, sizes, masses, and metallicities. The findings highlight the importance of continued research in unraveling the mysteries of our galaxy’s formation and evolution.

