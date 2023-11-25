Study Reveals Link Between LinkedIn and Imposter Syndrome

A recent study has found a significant connection between professional social networking sites like LinkedIn and imposter syndrome—a psychological phenomenon characterized feelings of inadequacy despite evidence of success. The research, conducted the University of Edinburgh’s Business School, revealed that browsing others’ posts on LinkedIn as well as posting about personal achievements can trigger self-doubt and contribute to imposter syndrome.

The study involved 506 LinkedIn users who were educated to at least Bachelor’s degree level, with an average age of 36. Participants were assessed in two ways: examining the effects of browsing others’ posts and evaluating how they felt after posting their own successes. The results showed that both activities were associated with experiencing imposter syndrome.

Imposter syndrome is often accompanied anxiety and depressive thoughts. The fear of being “found out” as an imposter can lead to a lack of confidence in professional abilities. Interestingly, the study also found that individuals who experienced imposter syndrome were more likely to seek solutions enrolling in competency skills courses.

While professional social networking sites like LinkedIn offer numerous benefits, such as career advancement opportunities, industry connections, and access to resources, this research highlights an unintended negative consequence. The findings demonstrate that the mere act of browsing the newsfeed or posting achievements on LinkedIn can trigger self-reflection on professional identity, potentially igniting imposter thoughts.

The study has important implications for employers and organizations. Recognizing that imposter syndrome is prevalent among professionals can facilitate the development of support systems and staff development schemes. By understanding that others share similar experiences, employees may be able to reduce negative emotions associated with imposter syndrome.

Dr. Ben Marder, one of the researchers involved in the study, explains, “Our findings show the negative well-being effects of social media are not only because we compare ourselves to others, but because we believe others think more highly of us than we think of ourselves.”

This research sheds light on the impact of social media on mental well-being and emphasizes the importance of promoting a healthy online environment where individuals can build authentic connections and feel confident in their professional achievements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is imposter syndrome?

Imposter syndrome refers to the psychological experience of feeling inadequate and doubting one’s abilities, despite evidence of success.

2. How was the study conducted?

The study involved 506 LinkedIn users who were assessed through online experiments, examining the effects of browsing others’ posts and posting personal achievements.

3. What are the implications of the study?

The study’s findings highlight the need for supporting staff development schemes and creating a supportive online environment where professionals can mitigate the negative effects of imposter syndrome.

4. How can individuals address imposter syndrome?

The study found that individuals experiencing imposter syndrome often sought competency skills courses to address their self-doubt and improve their professional confidence.