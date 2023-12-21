Alarming Levels of Harmful Chemicals Found in Hair Care Products

A recent study conducted researchers at Purdue University has found that using hair care products can expose individuals to potentially harmful chemicals. The study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, revealed that chemicals, including cyclic volatile methyl siloxanes, commonly found in hair care products remain in the air after usage. On average, an individual can inhale between 1 to 17 milligrams of these chemicals during a single hair care session in their home.

Of particular concern is the chemical decamethylcyclopentasiloxane, also known as D5 siloxane. It is a commonly used ingredient in hair care products and has been found to have adverse effects on the respiratory tract, liver, and nervous system of laboratory animals. The European Union has already restricted its use in cosmetic products, particularly wash-off products. However, limited information is available on its impact on human health.

The study also discovered that applying high heat to these chemicals, such as through curling irons and hair straighteners, further releases the chemicals into the air. When exposed to temperatures of 210 degrees Celsius, the emissions from hair care products increased up to 310%.

Furthermore, these airborne chemicals do not remain confined to a single room or home. Home ventilation becomes a major pathway for these chemicals to enter the outdoor environment. In urban areas, where hundreds of homes are ventilating chemicals into the atmosphere simultaneously, the impact is especially significant. Even individuals who do not use hair care products with harmful chemicals can still be affected due to their surroundings.

To protect themselves from inhaling these chemicals, the best solution is to avoid using such products altogether. If their use is necessary, it is recommended to have an exhaust fan running during hair care routines to minimize inhalation. However, using exhaust fans also contributes to the environmental impact of these chemicals.

The study emphasizes the need for further research on the effects of these chemicals on human health and the environment. Regulatory action should be taken to reduce the use of harmful ingredients in hair care products. The researchers conducted their experiments in a residential laboratory called zEDGE, using state-of-the-art equipment to measure the emissions of these chemicals in real-time.

Ultimately, the awareness of the potential dangers associated with hair care products is essential. Individuals should prioritize their health making informed choices about the products they use on their hair.