The Economic Impact of Great Lakes Cleanup

A recent study conducted the University of Michigan reveals that over $1 billion in federal spending allocated to cleaning up polluted areas in the Great Lakes has contributed to increased housing prices in those regions. These areas are referred to as “Areas of Concern,” designated the United States and Canada as the most environmentally degraded sites on the Great Lakes.

Initially, the cleanup and restoration efforts progressed slowly without a dedicated funding stream. However, the passage of the Great Lakes Legacy Act in 2002 and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative in 2010 accelerated the restoration of these polluted areas. The study, published in the Journal of Public Economics, found that property values in these areas decreased 15.8 percent or an average of $25,700 per home upon initial listing. However, after receiving federal funding for cleanup, property values increased an average of $27,000 per home.

According to Michael Moore, an environmental economics professor at the University of Michigan and co-author of the study, grants awarded for restoration and cleanup were examined alongside residential property sales in a 12-mile radius around the polluted areas. Moore states that they were able to control for other factors to determine the impact of federal spending on property values. Through the two restoration programs, over $1.23 billion has been spent on more than 1,300 cleanup projects as of 2020.

Moore further emphasizes that these restoration programs have been an economic success story in addition to their physical and biological achievements. Many formerly industrialized waterfront areas that were once neglected have now been revitalized and reinvested in communities. Sheboygan River Area of Concern in Wisconsin serves as an excellent example of this transformation. The river, plagued industrial and wastewater pollution, has undergone significant cleanup efforts resulting in improvements to both the environment and local property values.

The success of these restoration programs underscores the importance of investing in environmental remediation and cleanup. As these efforts continue, they not only bring about positive ecological changes but also stimulate economic growth increasing property values and attracting investment in previously neglected areas.

