Exclusive: Studios and Actors Guild Close to Resolving 113-Day-Long Strike

After more than 100 days, the strike between the Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers (AMPTP) may finally be coming to an end. A new proposal has been delivered to the guild, renewing hope for a resolution in the next 48 hours. However, while negotiations are scheduled for this weekend with studio CEOs expected to participate directly, a well-positioned guild source suggests that anticipating a new three-year contract in such a short timeframe might be premature. The new proposal must be thoroughly reviewed SAG-AFTRA brass before further discussions can take place.

This week has been filled with tense talks and growing pessimism as the guild awaited a formal response to its recent counters. Rumors of a tight deadline for a deal to save the remaining TV season and the 2024 film schedule added to the urgency of finding a resolution. However, insiders caution against prematurely assuming that the latest proposal is the final offer from the AMPTP.

While negotiations have been ongoing since October 24 in both in-person and virtual formats, the studio’s response time has been a point of frustration for SAG-AFTRA. Despite conversations between the two sides, no formal reply has been received regarding the guild’s AI proposal from two days ago or their comprehensive counterproposal from six days ago.

In an effort to reach a resolution, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Disney’s Bob Iger, Warner Bros Discovery’s David Zaslav, and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos have been actively involved in discussions with SAG-AFTRA. Their participation, along with that of guild president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, highlights the importance of finding common ground.

As negotiations continue, members of SAG-AFTRA have faced criticism and attempts to divide and conquer from the other side. This strategy has been unsuccessful so far, as the guild leadership remains united. While there are still challenges to overcome, both parties are keen to restart TV and feature production.

