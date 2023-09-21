Alabama School District Faces Criticism Over Racially Violent Messages on Snapchat

A school district in Alabama is facing backlash after high school students were involved in an exchange of racially violent and threatening messages on Snapchat. The incident came to light when three students reported the offensive messages to school administrators. The messages included remarks about lynching Black people and other forms of racial hatred.

The Oneonta City Schools district immediately launched an investigation into the matter and took disciplinary action against those involved. In a statement on their Facebook page, the school district expressed pride in the students who reported the incident and emphasized that they will not tolerate such behavior.

However, the school district has come under heavy criticism for allegedly not taking adequate measures to punish the students responsible. Community members took to social media to express their disgust with how the situation was being handled, with some claiming that the punishment was too lenient.

Snapchat screenshots of the offensive messages were shared on Facebook an alumnus of Oneonta High School. The screenshots showed at least six people engaging in the conversation, discussing plans to bring candles, nooses, torches, pitchforks, and cotton plants to school. They also suggested creating signs that directed Black people to segregated bathrooms and even expressed a desire to become members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The school district, the high school administration, and the parents of the students involved have not yet responded to requests for comment.

It is essential for schools to respond swiftly and decisively to instances of racial violence and hate speech. Such incidents create a hostile environment that can deeply impact the targeted students and the wider school community. Immediate disciplinary action, along with educational programs and open dialogue, may help mitigate the harm caused such incidents and foster a more inclusive and respectful environment.

