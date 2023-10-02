Elementary Students Inspired “Spy Kids: Armageddon” to Design Spy Gadgets

Elementary students at several HISD schools recently had the opportunity to preview the new Netflix movie “Spy Kids: Armageddon” and were challenged to design their own spy gadgets. This exercise was intended to spark an interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning among the students.

The students enjoyed a hotdog tailgate provided HISD’s Nutrition Services Department, fueling their bodies and brains to think creatively and come up with inventive inventions worthy of a Spy Kid’s toolkit. Following the movie trailer, the students engaged in a question-and-answer session with their teacher to discuss the scientific elements they noticed in the film. This was done to help them recognize that science is all around us.

Shanda Walker, the Principal of Kelso Elementary, hopes that this introduction to STEM concepts will inspire students to utilize the campus’ STEM Makerspace cart. The cart includes a variety of science and technology tools such as a 3D printer, coding robots, and drones. Most HISD elementary campuses now have a STEM Makerspace cart located in their library.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM occupations are projected to grow faster than other occupations, offering higher wages and more job opportunities. Given Houston’s proximity to NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the city is an ideal place to start a STEM education as early as possible.

This event was made possible InspiredConsumer, a community partner that leverages Netflix’s brand cache and intellectual property to aid in children’s learning while making it fun. The hope is that students will collaborate with their peers, generating scientific ideas and creating the best gadget without even realizing they are learning.

One student, Melody, a fifth-grader at Kelso, drew a variety of spy gadgets for the challenge, displaying her creative ideas. With inspiration from “Spy Kids: Armageddon” and support from their teachers and librarians, HISD students are on their way to engineering the future of STEM in Houston and beyond.

For more information on the contents of HISD’s STEM Makerspace carts, visit Library Services’ Makerspaces page. To learn about other exciting community partnerships, visit Community Partnerships’ website or follow them on Twitter @HISD_Partners.

Sources:

– Bureau of Labor Statistics

– InspiredConsumer CEO Stav Vaisman